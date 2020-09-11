Rentberry (BERRY) Trading Up 18.7% This Week

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Rentberry token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rentberry has a total market cap of $154,254.69 and $191.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00045661 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006553 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $535.45 or 0.05179901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002512 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00036578 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00052554 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

BERRY is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog

Buying and Selling Rentberry

Rentberry can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

