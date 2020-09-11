Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Director Purchases $181,250.00 in Stock

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $181,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:KRMD opened at $7.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $328.88 million, a PE ratio of 750.00 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.31. Repro Med Systems has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $12.84.

Get Repro Med Systems alerts:

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 million. Repro Med Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Repro Med Systems will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Repro Med Systems in the second quarter valued at $109,350,000. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repro Med Systems in the second quarter valued at $67,639,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Repro Med Systems in the second quarter valued at $3,323,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Repro Med Systems in the second quarter valued at $1,764,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Repro Med Systems in the second quarter valued at $1,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

KRMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Repro Med Systems from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Repro Med Systems in a research report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet lowered Repro Med Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Repro Med Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Repro Med Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Repro Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.