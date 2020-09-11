RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS) Shares Gap Up to $0.22

RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.22, but opened at $0.26. RESAAS Services shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 6,052 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.26. The company has a market cap of $10.08 million and a P/E ratio of -4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

RESAAS Services Company Profile (CVE:RSS)

RESAAS Services Inc develops cloud-based social business platform for the real estate services industry in Canada. It offers professional social networking platform and a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including an enterprise social network, a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, and advertising engine.

