Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.54 EPS

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.54, Briefing.com reports. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 3,651.23%. The business had revenue of $709.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. Restoration Hardware’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $385.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.58. Restoration Hardware has a 52-week low of $73.14 and a 52-week high of $410.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $309.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.47.

RH has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware from $120.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $352.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Restoration Hardware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Restoration Hardware from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Restoration Hardware from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.38.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

