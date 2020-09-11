Revelo Resources (CVE:RVL) Shares Gap Down to $0.26

Shares of Revelo Resources Corp (CVE:RVL) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.26, but opened at $0.24. Revelo Resources shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 15,500 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $1.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07.

About Revelo Resources (CVE:RVL)

Revelo Resources Corp. acquires and explores for mineral properties in Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It has a portfolio of 26 projects covering approximately 204,000 hectares located along proven mineral belts in northern Chile. The company was formerly known as Iron Creek Capital Corp.

