Reviewing Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) & GenMark Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:GNMK)

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) and Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

GenMark Diagnostics has a beta of 3.05, indicating that its stock price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arch Therapeutics has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

96.4% of GenMark Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Arch Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of GenMark Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Arch Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GenMark Diagnostics and Arch Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GenMark Diagnostics $88.02 million 9.62 -$47.35 million ($0.82) -14.52 Arch Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.55 million N/A N/A

Arch Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GenMark Diagnostics.

Profitability

This table compares GenMark Diagnostics and Arch Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GenMark Diagnostics -26.51% -93.75% -23.09% Arch Therapeutics N/A N/A -131.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for GenMark Diagnostics and Arch Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GenMark Diagnostics 0 2 4 0 2.67 Arch Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

GenMark Diagnostics currently has a consensus target price of $16.80, suggesting a potential upside of 41.06%. Arch Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $1.38, suggesting a potential upside of 708.82%. Given Arch Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arch Therapeutics is more favorable than GenMark Diagnostics.

Summary

Arch Therapeutics beats GenMark Diagnostics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results. The company offers XT-8 instrument, and related diagnostic and research tests, as well as certain custom manufactured reagents that enable reference laboratories and hospitals to support a range of molecular tests with a workstation and disposable test cartridges. It also provides diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 system that includes respiratory viral panel, cystic fibrosis genotyping test, thrombophilia risk test, a warfarin sensitivity test, and hepatitis C virus genotyping test and associated custom manufactured reagents, as well as 2C19 genotyping test. The company sells its products through direct sales and technically specialized service organization in the United States and Europe. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Arch Therapeutics Company Profile

Arch Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops products based on its technology to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care. Its primary product candidate is AC5 Devices, a product containing synthetic biocompatible peptides that comprise naturally occurring amino acids to achieve hemostasis in skin wounds and in minimally invasive and open surgical procedures. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Framingham, Massachusetts.

