Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $54.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.75.

REXR opened at $46.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.35, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.61. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $53.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.62.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $79.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.22 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 21.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.92%.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 66,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $3,134,854.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 114.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

