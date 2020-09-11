Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine’s (ROG) Buy Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a CHF 390 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays set a CHF 395 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 371.92.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 52-week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52-week high of CHF 273.

