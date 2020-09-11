Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI)’s stock price rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 1,124,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 906,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

RMTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 15th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average of $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 146.49% and a negative net margin of 47.94%. The company had revenue of $15.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,254,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 60,671 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 83,812 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 890,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 89,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 23,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 9,398 shares during the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

