Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ROKU. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stephens reissued a hold rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $159.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of -138.64 and a beta of 1.85. Roku has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $185.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.39.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. Analysts anticipate that Roku will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.96, for a total transaction of $1,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,735.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,400 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,668 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,866. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 364,997 shares of company stock worth $58,046,659 over the last ninety days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Roku by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 77.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 41.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 4.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

