Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €275.00 Price Target

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

Royal Bank of Canada set a €275.00 ($323.53) target price on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MEURV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €275.00 ($323.53) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Munchener Ruckvers has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €240.00 ($282.35).

Munchener Ruckvers has a twelve month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a twelve month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

