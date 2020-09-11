Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Lifted to “Sell” at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RYAAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryanair from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Ryanair from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ryanair presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $85.30 on Tuesday. Ryanair has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $96.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.98.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $137.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.60 million. Ryanair had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 10.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryanair will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 430.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,766,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,988,000 after buying an additional 3,056,407 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the first quarter worth $74,459,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 30.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,276,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,442 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 10.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,530,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $399,771,000 after purchasing an additional 732,578 shares during the period. Finally, Immersion Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 26.6% in the first quarter. Immersion Capital LLP now owns 2,182,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,860,000 after purchasing an additional 458,047 shares during the period. 44.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

