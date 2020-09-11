Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €104.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Safran presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €86.50 ($101.76).

SAF stock opened at €97.08 ($114.21) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €96.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €91.97. Safran has a twelve month low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a twelve month high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

