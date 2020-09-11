salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Lessened by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 5,267 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on salesforce.com from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.60.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $900,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,690,749.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total value of $4,714,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,437,511.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 822,922 shares of company stock valued at $167,376,305 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $5.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.26. 185,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,959,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $227.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.61, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.24. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

