SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

SCHYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

SCHYY traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $41.76. 38,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,155. SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.48.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the CotaiExpo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue.

