Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give RWE (FRA:RWE) a €37.50 Price Target

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €37.50 ($44.12) price target on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on RWE. Berenberg Bank set a €39.50 ($46.47) price target on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Oddo Bhf set a €28.50 ($33.53) price target on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Independent Research set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on RWE and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. RWE has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €34.07 ($40.08).

RWE stock opened at €32.16 ($37.84) on Monday. RWE has a one year low of €14.35 ($16.88) and a one year high of €23.28 ($27.39). The business’s fifty day moving average is €32.95 and its 200 day moving average is €29.56.

RWE Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Analyst Recommendations for RWE (FRA:RWE)

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit