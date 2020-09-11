Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give RWE (FRA:RWE) a €37.50 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €37.50 ($44.12) price target on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on RWE. Berenberg Bank set a €39.50 ($46.47) price target on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Oddo Bhf set a €28.50 ($33.53) price target on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Independent Research set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on RWE and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. RWE has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €34.07 ($40.08).

RWE stock opened at €32.16 ($37.84) on Monday. RWE has a one year low of €14.35 ($16.88) and a one year high of €23.28 ($27.39). The business’s fifty day moving average is €32.95 and its 200 day moving average is €29.56.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

