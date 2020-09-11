Sanne Group PLC (SNN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 17th

Sanne Group PLC (LON:SNN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share on Friday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON SNN opened at GBX 643 ($8.40) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.43, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $942.22 million and a PE ratio of 105.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 663.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 626.53. Sanne Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 418 ($5.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 760 ($9.93).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sanne Group from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sanne Group from GBX 680 ($8.89) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Sanne Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 725 ($9.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sanne Group in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Sanne Group from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 655 ($8.56) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanne Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 656.67 ($8.58).

Sanne Group Company Profile

Sanne Group plc is a specialist global provider of outsourced corporate and fund administration, reporting and fiduciary services. The Company operates through seven segments: Debt, Real Estate, Private Equity, Corporate and Institutional, Executive Incentives, Private Client and Treasury. The segments offer services, including fund and corporate administration; accounting and reporting services; asset servicing; loan agency and servicing (Debt); depositary services; compliance monitoring; transaction management; special purpose vehicle (SPV) administration; company secretary/governance support; regulatory reporting services; listing services for the channel Islands Securities Exchange (Corporate and Institutional); director and trustee services; portfolio reporting (private client); philanthropy services (Private Client), and cash and foreign exchange (FX) management (Treasury).

