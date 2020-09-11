Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Scor in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Scor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Scor from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Scor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of SCRYY opened at $2.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a current ratio of 10.37. Scor has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.67.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter. Scor had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.13%. Equities analysts expect that Scor will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis.

