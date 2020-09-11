SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 19.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%.

SEAC opened at $1.03 on Friday. SeaChange International has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

SEAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of SeaChange International from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

