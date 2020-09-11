Seaport Global Securities Begins Coverage on Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HAIN. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Hain Celestial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.33.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $32.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.32. Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $34.53.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.39 million. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hain Celestial Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,188,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,091,000 after acquiring an additional 45,569 shares during the last quarter.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

