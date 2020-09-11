Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Cut to C$2.50

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SES. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.10 price objective on Secure Energy Services and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Secure Energy Services currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.04.

SES stock opened at C$1.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.60 million and a P/E ratio of -4.92. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$0.64 and a twelve month high of C$6.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$291.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$457.90 million. Research analysts predict that Secure Energy Services will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

