Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) Downgraded to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Semiconductor Manufacturing International from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC cut Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get Semiconductor Manufacturing International alerts:

OTCMKTS:SMICY opened at $11.80 on Monday. Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $27.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.45.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sales of self-manufactured products.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Semiconductor Manufacturing International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semiconductor Manufacturing International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.