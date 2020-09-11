Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Shares Up 5.2%

Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.02. 469,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,192,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SESN. ValuEngine lowered Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.77.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.15). Equities analysts predict that Sesen Bio Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio during the second quarter worth $45,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio during the second quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sesen Bio by 121.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 923,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 506,500 shares in the last quarter. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

