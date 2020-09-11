Sherritt International (TSE:S) PT Set at C$0.30 by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial set a C$0.30 price target on Sherritt International (TSE:S) in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

S opened at C$0.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $81.44 million and a PE ratio of -0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.15. Sherritt International has a 52-week low of C$0.07 and a 52-week high of C$0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.22, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$40.90 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Sherritt International will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

