Shivom (OMX) Price Hits $0.0004

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded down 71.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Shivom has a market capitalization of $396,468.06 and approximately $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Shivom has traded 28.9% higher against the dollar. One Shivom token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, CoinBene, IDEX and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00045661 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006553 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $535.45 or 0.05179901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002512 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00036578 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00052554 BTC.

About Shivom

Shivom is a token. It was first traded on June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom . Shivom’s official website is shivom.io

Shivom Token Trading

Shivom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, IDEX, DDEX, Kucoin and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

