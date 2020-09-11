Short Interest in Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Decreases By 99.8%

Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the August 15th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AKTAF traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 111 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,507. Allied Resources has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28.

About Allied Resources

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

