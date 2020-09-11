Short Interest in Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Increases By 5,670.0%

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a growth of 5,670.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGPIF remained flat at $$1.37 during midday trading on Friday. Anglo American Platinum has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $2.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American Platinum in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, gold, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

