Short Interest in CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Drops By 99.5%

CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the August 15th total of 173,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPCAY. Goldman Sachs Group lowered CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

OTCMKTS CPCAY traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $4.00. 4,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,504. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.12. CATHAY PAC AIRW/S has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $7.50.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo services to approximately 200 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Airline Business and Non-Airline Business. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong.

