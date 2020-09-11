Short Interest in Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ:FAMI) Rises By 1,108.8%

Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ:FAMI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,400 shares, a growth of 1,108.8% from the August 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Farmmi stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $0.85. 82,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,511,811. Farmmi has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64.

Farmmi Company Profile

Farmmi, Inc processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondosa, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus.

