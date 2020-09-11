Short Interest in Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ:FAMI) Rises By 1,108.8%

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ:FAMI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,400 shares, a growth of 1,108.8% from the August 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Farmmi stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $0.85. 82,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,511,811. Farmmi has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64.

Farmmi Company Profile

Farmmi, Inc processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondosa, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmmi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmmi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit