Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Decreases By 89.9%

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 89.9% from the August 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $45.58. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,758. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.84. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $50.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTXL. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $479,000.

