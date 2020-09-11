Short Interest in Hennessy Capital (NASDAQ:HCAC) Grows By 968.8%

Hennessy Capital (NASDAQ:HCAC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,600 shares, a growth of 968.8% from the August 15th total of 15,400 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ HCAC traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,551. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.97. Hennessy Capital has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $12.40.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 22,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $246,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 198,930 shares of company stock worth $2,187,694 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCAC. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Hennessy Capital by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 130,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 67,270 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in Hennessy Capital by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,048,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,267,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,390,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in Hennessy Capital by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 244,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 179,232 shares during the period. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Capital Company Profile

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

