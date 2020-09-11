Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) Drops By 93.3%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IUSS stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,836. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.47. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF has a 52 week low of $14.26 and a 52 week high of $25.37.

