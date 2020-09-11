Short Interest in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Expands By 426.5%

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,800 shares, a growth of 426.5% from the August 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 595,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000.

ISTB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,873. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.11. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.