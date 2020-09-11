Short Interest in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Expands By 426.5%

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,800 shares, a growth of 426.5% from the August 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 595,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000.

ISTB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,873. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.11. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit