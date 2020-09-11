Short Interest in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Grows By 479.3%

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,900 shares, an increase of 479.3% from the August 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,481,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 101,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period.

FALN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.57. 1,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,889. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.72. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.47 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

