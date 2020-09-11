Short Interest in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Grows By 376.2%

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 376.2% from the August 15th total of 237,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,489,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 375.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

ICLN stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,244. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $17.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.60.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

