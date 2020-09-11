Short Interest in LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) Increases By 535.5%

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 535.5% from the August 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAIX. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of LAIX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LAIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th.

LAIX stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.01. 1,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,170. LAIX has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $7.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13.

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc LAIX Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

