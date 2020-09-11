Short Interest in Midwest Energy Emissions Corp (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Declines By 98.1%

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp (OTCMKTS:MEEC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the August 15th total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Midwest Energy Emissions stock remained flat at $$0.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.19. Midwest Energy Emissions has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter.

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Lewis Center, Ohio.

