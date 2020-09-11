Short Interest in Midwest Energy Emissions Corp (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Declines By 98.1%

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp (OTCMKTS:MEEC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the August 15th total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Midwest Energy Emissions stock remained flat at $$0.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.19. Midwest Energy Emissions has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter.

About Midwest Energy Emissions

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Lewis Center, Ohio.

