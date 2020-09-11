Short Interest in NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Decreases By 99.5%

NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the August 15th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NNCHY stock remained flat at $$50.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR has a 52-week low of $33.45 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

About NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and advanced materials and planning businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, a urea solution; FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a flame retardant; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid, a surface modifier; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; and OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica.

