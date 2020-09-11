Short Interest in NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Decreases By 99.5%

NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the August 15th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NNCHY stock remained flat at $$50.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR has a 52-week low of $33.45 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.21.

Get NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and advanced materials and planning businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, a urea solution; FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a flame retardant; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid, a surface modifier; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; and OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.