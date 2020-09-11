Short Interest in Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Declines By 93.2%

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 93.2% from the August 15th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JGH. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 618,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,886,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,248,000 after buying an additional 113,133 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 35,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $576,000.

Get Nuveen Global High Income Fund alerts:

Shares of JGH stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.42. 2,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,859. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.14. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $16.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.