Short Interest in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) Declines By 93.4%

Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 93.4% from the August 15th total of 139,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE JPC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.79. The stock had a trading volume of 31,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,829. Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.28.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 174,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 61,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 34.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 17,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

