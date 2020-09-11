Short Interest in Quantum Materials Corp (OTCMKTS:QTMM) Increases By 4,657.1%

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

Quantum Materials Corp (OTCMKTS:QTMM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, a growth of 4,657.1% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 854,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of QTMM traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,934,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,117. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. Quantum Materials has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.05.

Quantum Materials Company Profile

Quantum Materials Corp., a nanotechnology company, designs, develops, produces, and supplies quantum dots, tetrapod quantum dots, and other nanoparticles in the United States. Its products are used for a range of applications in the televisions, displays and other optoelectronics, photovoltaics, solid state lighting, life sciences, security ink, battery, and sensor sectors.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit