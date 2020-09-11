Short Interest in Quantum Materials Corp (OTCMKTS:QTMM) Increases By 4,657.1%

Quantum Materials Corp (OTCMKTS:QTMM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, a growth of 4,657.1% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 854,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of QTMM traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,934,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,117. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. Quantum Materials has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.05.

Quantum Materials Company Profile

Quantum Materials Corp., a nanotechnology company, designs, develops, produces, and supplies quantum dots, tetrapod quantum dots, and other nanoparticles in the United States. Its products are used for a range of applications in the televisions, displays and other optoelectronics, photovoltaics, solid state lighting, life sciences, security ink, battery, and sensor sectors.

