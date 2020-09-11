Short Interest in RIVERNORTH DO/COM (NYSE:OPP) Grows By 942.2%

RIVERNORTH DO/COM (NYSE:OPP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, an increase of 942.2% from the August 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:OPP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.28. 578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,763. RIVERNORTH DO/COM has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPP. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RIVERNORTH DO/COM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in RIVERNORTH DO/COM by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RIVERNORTH DO/COM in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RIVERNORTH DO/COM in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RIVERNORTH DO/COM in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000.

About RIVERNORTH DO/COM

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

