Slack (NYSE:WORK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

Slack (NYSE:WORK) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03, Zacks reports. Slack had a negative return on equity of 40.36% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $215.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Slack stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Slack has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $40.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.16.

In other Slack news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $45,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 43,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,235.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 3,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $99,323.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 175,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,986,878.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,832,767 shares of company stock worth $60,124,885. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Slack in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Slack from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Slack from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Slack from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Slack from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

