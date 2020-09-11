Slack (NYSE:WORK) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Slack (NYSE:WORK) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.14–0.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $870-876 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $872.34 million.Slack also updated its FY21 guidance to ($0.14)-($0.13) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Slack from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Slack from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Slack from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Slack from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Slack has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

WORK opened at $25.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of -44.66 and a beta of -0.21. Slack has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $40.07.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.22 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 40.36% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. Slack’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Allen Shim sold 50,386 shares of Slack stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $1,511,076.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,313,691.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $45,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 43,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,235.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,832,767 shares of company stock valued at $60,124,885. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

