Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Soliton Inc. is a medical device company. Its commercial product uses rapid pulses of designed acoustic shockwaves to dramatically accelerate the removal of unwanted tattoos. Soliton Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get Soliton alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SOLY. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Soliton from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Soliton in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Soliton in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.25.

SOLY stock opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average is $8.88. The company has a market cap of $131.80 million and a P/E ratio of -6.51. Soliton has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Analysts predict that Soliton will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Remeditex Ventures Llc purchased 120,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $999,992.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Soliton by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Soliton by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Soliton by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Soliton by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 418,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Soliton by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc, an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Soliton (SOLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Soliton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soliton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.