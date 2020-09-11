Solo Oil (LON:SOLO) Shares Down 2.1%

Solo Oil PLC (LON:SOLO) shares fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.15 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.18 ($0.02). 528,544 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,491,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.02).

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 million and a PE ratio of -2.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

Solo Oil Company Profile (LON:SOLO)

Solo Oil Plc, an oil and gas investment company, acquires a portfolio of direct and indirect interests in exploration, development, and production oil and gas assets in the Americas, Europe, or Africa. It holds a 7.55% interest in the Kiliwani North Development License; a 25% interest in the Ruvuma Petroleum Sharing Agreement covering an area of approximately 3,447 square kilometers; and a 10% interest in Helium One license located in Tanzania.

