Solo Oil (LON:SOLO) Shares Down 2.1%

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

Solo Oil PLC (LON:SOLO) shares fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.15 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.18 ($0.02). 528,544 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,491,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.02).

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 million and a PE ratio of -2.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

Solo Oil Company Profile (LON:SOLO)

Solo Oil Plc, an oil and gas investment company, acquires a portfolio of direct and indirect interests in exploration, development, and production oil and gas assets in the Americas, Europe, or Africa. It holds a 7.55% interest in the Kiliwani North Development License; a 25% interest in the Ruvuma Petroleum Sharing Agreement covering an area of approximately 3,447 square kilometers; and a 10% interest in Helium One license located in Tanzania.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit