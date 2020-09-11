SOLVAY S A/S (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Lifted to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of SOLVAY S A/S (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of SOLVAY S A/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on SOLVAY S A/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of SOLVAY S A/S in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of SOLVAY S A/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of SOLVAY S A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of SOLVY stock opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average of $8.09. SOLVAY S A/S has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $11.94.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through for segments: Advanced Materials, Advanced Formulations, Performance Chemicals, and Corporate & Business Services. The Advanced Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

