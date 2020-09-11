SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) Trading Up 0.6%

SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) was up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.15 and last traded at $24.15. Approximately 267 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNYFY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

Get SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter.

About SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY)

Sony Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. The company operates in life insurance, non-life insurance, and banking businesses. Its insurance products include death-protection, medical, educational endowment, living benefit, and other insurance products; and non-life insurance products comprise automobile, medical, and cancer insurance products, as well as reinsurance services.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.