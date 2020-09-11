Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Southern were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Southern by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,756,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,126,922,000 after acquiring an additional 541,205 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 1.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,073,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,465,774,000 after acquiring an additional 441,612 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Southern by 3.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,943,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,458,719,000 after acquiring an additional 940,199 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Southern by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Southern by 1.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,436,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,479,000 after acquiring an additional 177,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SO. Mizuho lowered shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.34.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Also, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $544,599.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,291 shares of company stock worth $819,600 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,946. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.47. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.39.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.