Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,372 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 161,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 74,101 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Southern by 32.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,804,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,561,000 after buying an additional 447,066 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $677,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Southern by 462.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 106,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 87,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 684.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 279,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,473,000 after purchasing an additional 243,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Also, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $544,599.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,291 shares of company stock valued at $819,600. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho downgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.34.

Southern stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.74. The stock had a trading volume of 236,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,946. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $71.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. Southern’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

